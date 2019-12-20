UBS Group Raises Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $103.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.87.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $101.15 on Friday. Nike has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,608,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.