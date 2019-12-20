UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,555.67 ($33.62).

PSN opened at GBX 2,631 ($34.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,498.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,146.50. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

