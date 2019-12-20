Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

UA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of UA stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

