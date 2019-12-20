Unilever (NYSE:UN) Shares Gap Down to $57.08

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.87, but opened at $57.08. Unilever shares last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 162,658 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Unilever by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever (NYSE:UN)

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.