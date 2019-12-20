ValuEngine Downgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

