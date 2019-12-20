ValuEngine Downgrades First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) to Strong Sell

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 283.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.