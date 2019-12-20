ValuEngine Downgrades Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to Sell

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

GWB stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

