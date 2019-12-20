ValuEngine Downgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Sell

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

PSEC opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $7,152,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

