ValuEngine Downgrades Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Strong Sell

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

SCU stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,262,000. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $1,022,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $678,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

