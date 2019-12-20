ValuEngine Upgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Strong-Buy

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.49.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $38,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $862,880. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 71.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

