Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.9569 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

