Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.16, 45,302 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,990,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.98.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 809.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.88%. Analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth $286,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verastem by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 297,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

