Vertcoin Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.94 million and $178,125.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, QBTC, Poloniex and Bitsane. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01785903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.36 or 0.02633111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00561363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00657609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053795 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014017 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,631,147 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Upbit, QBTC, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Coinroom and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

