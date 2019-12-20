VF (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.46

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.46 and last traded at $96.44, with a volume of 1118192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VF by 407.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

