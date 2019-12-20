Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Purchases $370,800.00 in Stock

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $19.12 on Friday. Vince Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter. Vince had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 131,549 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vince by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vince by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vince during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vince by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

