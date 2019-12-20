Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 2,500 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,384,000 after buying an additional 87,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

