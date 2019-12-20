Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. Visteon has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Visteon by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 523,854 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $21,649,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

