VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. DZ Bank cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.93. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.67 billion. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

