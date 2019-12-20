Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) Insider Gavin Rezos Buys 170,000 Shares

Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) insider Gavin Rezos acquired 170,000 shares of Vulcan Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,520.00 ($18,808.51).

Shares of VUL stock opened at A$0.16 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15.

Get Vulcan Energy alerts:

About Vulcan Energy

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Europe. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, lead, magnetite, and sulfur deposits. The company holds interests in the Løkken, Grimsdal, Storwartz, Killingdal, and Tverrfjellet projects covering approximately 787 square kilometers of area in the Trondheim region, Norway.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.