Wayne Elliot Huyard Sells 3,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.38, for a total value of $1,096,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wayne Elliot Huyard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,480.00.

NYSE FICO opened at $368.20 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $373.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,120 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 777.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.00.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

