Wedbush Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Neutral

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after buying an additional 314,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.