Wells Fargo & Co Raises Apergy (NYSE:APY) Price Target to $36.00

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

APY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

APY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57. Apergy has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Apergy by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,180,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apergy by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 68,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

