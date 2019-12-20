Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WMC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $557.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

