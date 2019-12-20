Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd (CVE:WI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 55250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

About Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI)

The Western Investment Company Of Canada Limited operates as an automotive glass service company. It engages in the repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company provides its services at 7 retail locations, as well as by 22 mobile repair and installation units.

