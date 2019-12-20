WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMWH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.57)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,466.88 ($32.45).

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 2,602 ($34.23) on Tuesday. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,604 ($34.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,377.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,117.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. WH Smith’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,760 ($58,879.24). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total value of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

