William J. Leatherberry Sells 6,139 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $208,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William J. Leatherberry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NMI alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of NMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $257,002.26.

NMIH opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NMI by 37.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.