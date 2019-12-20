WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.67, approximately 16,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDWM. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,065,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter.

