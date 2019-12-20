WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.73, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 38.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $244,000.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEW)

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

