WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.00, 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GULF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 28,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period.

