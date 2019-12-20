Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (ETR:WUW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.86

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (ETR:WUW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €19.86 ($23.09) and last traded at €19.68 ($22.88), with a volume of 7460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €19.64 ($22.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.11 and a 200 day moving average of €18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a current ratio of 84.73 and a quick ratio of 82.87.

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and insurance products and services to private individuals and businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Home Loan and Savings Bank, Life and Health Insurance, and Property/Casualty Insurance segments.

