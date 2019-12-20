X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.84 on December 24th

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.8415 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAUZ opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

