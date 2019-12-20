X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (ASHX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.37 on December 24th

X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHX) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3737 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHX opened at $20.43 on Friday. X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

