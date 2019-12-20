X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (DBEM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.44 on December 24th

X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4354 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of DBEM opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.