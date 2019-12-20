X-trackers MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance ETF (PACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

X-trackers MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance ETF (NYSEARCA:PACA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2588 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

X-trackers MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. X-trackers MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

