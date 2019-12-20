Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Gladstone Commercial also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 121.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 218,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 92,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,562,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

