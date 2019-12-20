Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Post $0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Stag Industrial posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1192 per share. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

