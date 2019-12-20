Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. CubeSmart also reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

