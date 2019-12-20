Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,302.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,709.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,100 shares of company stock worth $285,650. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

