Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,302.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,709.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,100 shares of company stock worth $285,650. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.