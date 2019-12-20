Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.10. Guess? reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GES opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Guess? has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Guess? by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Guess? by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

