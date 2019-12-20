Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. Meritor posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other Meritor news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 37,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $924,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the second quarter valued at about $36,935,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Meritor by 2,068.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,101,070 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after buying an additional 471,038 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 601.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 315,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $1,824,000.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.28. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

