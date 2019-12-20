Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $2,162,000 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

