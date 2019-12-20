Zacks: Analysts Set $23.00 Price Target for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CYD opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.80. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $467.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.