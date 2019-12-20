Zacks: Analysts Set $53.00 Price Target for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $53.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 239 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CKH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $42.19 on Friday. Seacor has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the second quarter worth $225,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Seacor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Seacor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Seacor by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

