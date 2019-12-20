Zacks: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $60.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BancFirst an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370 over the last three months. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANF opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

