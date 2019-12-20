Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,986. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

