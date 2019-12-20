Zacks: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

CTHR opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter valued at $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

