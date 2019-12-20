Zacks: Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

DSSI opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 23.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 45,340 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 764.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

