Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBCP. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $266.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

