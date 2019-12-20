Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Hold

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of IONS opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,552.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

