Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Sell

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other news, insider Berrie David 1,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,931,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 160,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

